Russia opens "financing terrorism" probe implicating Western countries
Moscow, Russia - Russia on Tuesday opened a probe into "financing terrorism" that implicates Western countries, saying funds received by US firms in Ukraine – including one that employed Joe Biden's son – were used for "terrorism acts" in Russia.
The announcement came with Moscow continuing to blame Ukraine and the West for the attack on a concert hall last month that left 144 dead.
The attack on the Crocus City Hall has been claimed by the Islamic State group, and US officials have said they warned Moscow of an imminent attack.
Moscow's Investigative Committee said it was "investigating the sources of income" worth millions of dollars and the "involvement of specific individuals from government officials and public commercial organizations of Western countries."
It cited the name of a company that employed Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden.
"It has been established that financial funds received through commercial organizations, including the oil and gas company Burisma Holding, working in Ukraine over recent years were used to carry out terrorist acts inside Russia," the committee said.
It said the investigation was working to establish "links of the direct perpetrators of terrorist acts with their foreign curators, organizations, and sponsors."
Republicans accuse Joe Biden and his son Hunter of Ukraine collusion
The move comes as Republicans are trying to inflict damage on Biden, accusing him of using his influence to help his son in his business dealings in Ukraine.
Joe and Hunter Biden claim that they did not do anything illegal.
In February, a former FBI informer was arrested for having fabricated corruption accusations against the Bidens.
Cover photo: NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP