Russia opens "financing terrorism" probe implicating Western countries

Moscow, Russia - Russia on Tuesday opened a probe into "financing terrorism" that implicates Western countries, saying funds received by US firms in Ukraine – including one that employed Joe Biden 's son – were used for "terrorism acts" in Russia.

People visit a makeshift memorial in front of the Crocus City Hall in Moscow's northern suburb of Krasnogorsk on March 29, 2024. © NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP

The announcement came with Moscow continuing to blame Ukraine and the West for the attack on a concert hall last month that left 144 dead.



The attack on the Crocus City Hall has been claimed by the Islamic State group, and US officials have said they warned Moscow of an imminent attack.

Moscow's Investigative Committee said it was "investigating the sources of income" worth millions of dollars and the "involvement of specific individuals from government officials and public commercial organizations of Western countries."

It cited the name of a company that employed Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden.

"It has been established that financial funds received through commercial organizations, including the oil and gas company Burisma Holding, working in Ukraine over recent years were used to carry out terrorist acts inside Russia," the committee said.

It said the investigation was working to establish "links of the direct perpetrators of terrorist acts with their foreign curators, organizations, and sponsors."