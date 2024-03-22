At least 40 reportedly killed in Moscow shooting as Russia threatens Ukraine

Moscow, Russia - Gunmen opened fire at a rock concert in a Moscow suburb Friday, leaving dead and wounded before a major fire spread through the theatre, Moscow's mayor and Russian news agencies reported.

A fire broke out at Crocus City Hall in Moscow, Russia, after gunmen killed multiple people in a horrific shooting. © STRINGER / AFP

Attackers dressed in camouflaged outfits entered the building, opened fire, and threw a grenade or incendiary bomb, according to a journalist for the RIA Novosti news agency who was at the scene.

Russia's foreign ministry called the incident a "terrorist attack" that had to be condemned.

The fire quickly spread through the Crocus City Hall, north of the Russian capital, where the theatre can hold several thousand people and has staged several concerts by top international artists, according to the reports.

No details were given on casualties, but Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed there were deaths in what he called a "terrible tragedy" at the concert by Russian rock band Piknik.

Automatic gunfire was used on the audience, the RIA Novosti journalist reported.

"People who were in the hall were led on the ground to protect themselves from the shooting for 15 or 20 minutes," the journalist was quoted as saying.

People started crawling out when it was safe, the journalist reported, adding that security forces were at the scene.

About 100 people escaped through the theatre basement while others were sheltering on the roof, the emergency services ministry said on its Telegram channel.