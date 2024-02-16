FBI informant charged with lying in Bidens' Ukraine bribe claims

Los Angeles, California - The special counsel probing claims that Hunter Biden used his father's power and prestige to secure millions of dollars in bribes from a Ukrainian firm has charged a one-time FBI informant with lying, according to a federal indictment .

A former FBI informant has been charged with lying about claims Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, demanded money to protect a Ukrainian firm on whose board he was serving from investigation. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Alexander Smirnov (43) is accused of fabricating claims that President Joe Biden's son demanded the money to protect Burisma – on whose board he was serving at the time – from an investigation.



Smirnov's evidence has been touted by Republicans as proof that the Bidens were collectively involved in a criminal enterprise, which some in the party are using as justification for so-far unsuccessful attempts to impeach the current president.

A grand jury indictment filed in federal court in California on Wednesday says that for at least a decade Smirnov was acting as a "confidential human source (CHS)" for the FBI, providing his handler with information to be used in criminal investigations.

"Despite repeated admonishments that he must provide truthful information to the FBI and that he must not fabricate evidence, the Defendant provided false derogatory information to the FBI about" Joe and Hunter Biden, the filing says.

The indictment says in June 2020, Smirnov told his handler for the first time about meetings he claimed had taken place four or five years earlier in which executives from Burisma said they had hired Hunter Biden to "protect us, through his dad, from all kinds of problems."

He told the FBI the executives said "they had specifically paid $5 million each to" Joe and Hunter Biden so that Hunter would "take care of all those issues through his dad."

The document says this refers to a criminal investigation being conducted by the then-Ukrainian prosecutor general into Burisma.

"The events the Defendant first reported to the Handler in June 2020 were fabrications," the indictment says.

"The Defendant transformed his routine and unextraordinary business contacts with Burisma in 2017... into bribery allegations against (Joe Biden)... after expressing bias against (Biden) and his candidacy."