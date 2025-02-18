Russia releases footage of US man detained at Moscow airport

Moscow, Russia - Russia on Saturday published images of an American man that its customs officers arrested a day earlier at a Moscow airport for allegedly traveling with gummy candy laced with cannabis derivatives.

A US citizen has reportedly been arrested at Moscow's Vnukovo International Airport for allegedly traveling with gummy candy laced with cannabis derivatives. © NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP

Russian media said a day earlier that a 28-year-old American was detained at Vnukovo airport after flying in from Istanbul.

The arrest came after a prisoner exchange between Moscow and Washington, and after Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin spoke by phone about settling the Ukraine conflict.

The press service of the Russian court system published a video on Telegram of a bearded young man in a white shirt behind bars.

The court service named him as "Calob Wayne Bayers," according to a transliteration from Cyrillic.

"While passing customs, one of his suitcases drew the attention of a service dog," the state TASS news agency reported Friday, citing Russia's Federal Customs Service.

"During the customs search, inspectors found two plastic jars and a zip-bag with the candy in it. Chemical analysis showed narcotic substances of the cannabinoid group in it."

State media reported the man said the sweets were prescribed by a US doctor and that he needed them for traveling.

In 2022, Russia arrested US basketball player Brittney Griner at a Moscow airport for carrying medicinal cannabis, which she said was prescribed by a US doctor. She was later exchanged for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.