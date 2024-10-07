US accuses Russia of withholding access for detained American Stephen Hubbard

Washington DC - The US on Monday criticized Russia for withholding consular access for a detained American, accused of being a "mercenary" for Ukraine and sentenced to nearly seven years in prison.

Stephen Hubbard (72) was arrested more than two years ago and sentenced on Monday by a Moscow court for fighting for Kyiv.



"We have limited information available about this case because Russia has refused to grant consular access," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

Calling on Moscow to grant American diplomats access to Hubbard, as "they have an obligation" to do, Miller added the US government was "considering our next steps."

Hubbard has been in custody since April 2022, though his case only became public on September 27, when his trial – largely held behind closed doors – began in Moscow.

He was sentenced to six years and ten months in prison, convicted of "participating as a mercenary in the armed conflict."

Russia has not said where he had been detained.

The US says he was detained in Ukraine.

Russia has recently detained and tried a number of US citizens, including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has since been released in a prisoner swap.