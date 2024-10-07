Two US citizens slapped with long sentences in Russian court

Moscow, Russia - Two US citizens – one a former Marine, the other accused of being a mercenary – were hit with long sentences in Russian courts on Monday.

Stephen Hubbard and ex-Marine Robert Gilman, both US citizens, were given long sentences in Russian courts on Monday. © Collage: via REUTERS & IMAGO / SNA

Robert Gilman, who was serving three and a half years in prison for attacking a policeman while drunk in the western city of Voronezh in 2022, was given seven years and one month for violence against prison staff, RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Meanwhile, a 72-year-old American accused of fighting as a mercenary on the side of Ukraine was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison. Stephen Hubbard, dressed in a knitted jacket and dark trousers, shuffled slowly into a Moscow court and stood with difficulty as the sentence was read out.

He was convicted of "participating as a mercenary in the armed conflict."

The lawyer representing Hubbard told journalists he was likely to appeal against his sentence, which took into account the fact that Hubbard has already been in custody since April 2, 2022.

His case only became public on September 27, when his trial began in Moscow. Russia has not said where he had been detained.



Prosecutors said that Hubbard was paid at least $1,000 a month to join a Ukrainian territorial defense unit.



They say he underwent training, was given a combat uniform and "took part in the armed conflict" in Ukraine.