Russia shares proof of alleged Ukrainian attack on Putin residence with US officials

Moscow, Russia - Russia 's defense ministry on Thursday said it showed the US decoded data from a Ukrainian drone that it claims shows a planned attack on a residence of President Vladimir Putin .

The ministry said the decrypted routing data, presented in a folder along with a drone component, were given to officials from the US military attaché's office at the embassy in Moscow.

The ministry released a video showing the head of Russia's military intelligence agency, the GRU, Igor Kostyukov, handing over the evidence.

Ukraine denies launching an attack and accuses Moscow of using a false claim to derail peace talks.

In the video, Kostyukov – who rarely appears in public – said Russian intelligence specialists had decrypted the data, which he claimed proved the drone was intended to carry out a "terrorist attack" on Putin's residence in Russia's Novgorod region on December 29, 2025.

Russia hoped the disclosure would contribute to establishing the truth, he said.

After days of Ukrainian demands for evidence, the Russian Defence Ministry released several videos on Wednesday, showing what it said was a drone lying in a snow-covered forest, maps with flight routes and timestamps, and purported eyewitnesses.

Putin also briefed US President Donald Trump on the alleged drone incident earlier this week, the Kremlin has said, adding that while Moscow did not intend to withdraw from peace talks encouraged by Trump, it would take a tougher stance.



The handover of material came after reports this week cited the CIA as having concluded that the Ukrainian drones were not aimed at Putin's residence – an assessment that was reportedly shared with Trump.