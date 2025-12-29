Trump says he "was very angry about" alleged Ukraine attack on Putin residence: "It's not the right time!"
Palm Beach, Florida - President Donald Trump on Monday criticized an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on Russian leader Vladimir Putin's residence – which Kyiv denies – saying it was "not the right time," amid talks to end Moscow's invasion.
"You know who told me about it? President Putin, early in the morning, he said he was attacked. It's no good," Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, adding that he was "very angry about it."
"It's a delicate period of time. This is not the right time. It's one thing to be offensive because they're offensive. It's another thing to attack his house. It's not the right time to do any of that."
Trump said a peace deal was "very close" following talks with Zelensky on Sunday.
Zelensky announced on Monday that the US had finally promised security guarantees in a post-war settlement – albeit for 15 years, with the possibility of an extension.
But the key issue of territory and the future of the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine remains unresolved.
Putin has been pushing for full control of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region as part of a post-war settlement and said Monday that his army still aimed to take it and three other Ukrainian regions Moscow claims as its own by force.
