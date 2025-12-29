Russia says Ukraine attacked Putin's home as Kyiv slams claims as a "lie" to undermine peace talks

Kyiv, Ukraine - Russia accused Ukraine on Monday of having fired dozens of drones at one of President Vladimir Putin 's homes, an accusation that Ukraine called a "lie" aimed at undermining US-led efforts to end the war.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who does not typically announce drone strikes, said Ukraine had fired "91 long-range unmanned aerial vehicles" at Putin's residence in the Novgorod region between late Sunday and early Monday, all of which were shot down.

"Given the complete degeneration of the criminal Kyiv regime, which has shifted to a policy of state terrorism, Russia's negotiating position will be reconsidered," Lavrov said, without elaborating.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who met with US President Donald Trump on Sunday for talks on ending the war, called Russia's claim "a complete fabrication" designed to derail the peace process and suggested Moscow was preparing to intensify its bombardment of Ukraine.

"Russia is at it again, using dangerous statements to undermine all achievements of our shared diplomatic efforts with President Trump's team," the Ukrainian leader wrote on X.

Russia's accusation comes at a pivotal moment in the peace process.

Ukraine says it has agreed to 90% of a US-drafted peace plan – including the issue of post-war security guarantees – though the issue of territory in a post-war settlement remains unresolved.

Russia, which has stayed silent about what parts of the US plan it has agreed to, said Monday it was still committed to the peace process but would "revise" its position in light of the alleged drone attack.

Trump has held talks with both sides in recent days, including a phone call with Putin on Monday that the White House described as "positive."