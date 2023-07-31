Russia signs military deals with over 40 African states, Putin says

St. Petersburg, Russia - Russia has signed agreements for military cooperation with over 40 African countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Friday in St. Petersburg.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a statement at a the final day of the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg. © Valery Sharifulin/TASS Host Photo Agency via REUTERS

"For the purposes of bolstering the defense capability of the continent’s countries, we are developing partnership in the military and military-technical spheres," Putin said during the second and final day of the second Russia-Africa Summit.



"Russia has signed agreements on military-technical cooperation with

more than 40 African states, to which we supply a broad range of armaments and hardware."

Putin stated that African states received a wide range of weapons and technology, some for free "with the aim of enhancing the security and sovereignty of the countries."

Representatives from African countries have been invited to actively participate in Russian-organized military forums dealing with the technical aspects of the weapons and also maneuvers to become familiar with the equipment and its use.

Putin reiterated that Russia would continue to be a reliable supplier of grain to the continent's countries. The pledge came after Russia ended a deal that allowed Ukrainian grain to be exported through the Black Sea. Ukraine is a major supplier of grain to Africa.

The chairman of the African Union said in his closing address at the summit that Putin's proposals to provide grain were insufficient.

"Yes, this is important, but it may not be quite enough. We need to achieve a ceasefire," Azali Assoumani said.

"President Putin has shown us that he is ready to engage in dialogue and find a solution," he added. "Now we need to convince the other side."