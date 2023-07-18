Russia launches strikes on Ukrainian grain center as Putin rails against Crimean bridge attack

Odesa, Ukraine - A Russian overnight strike damaged port infrastructure facilities in southern Ukraine 's Odesa, Kyiv's military said on Tuesday, hours after Moscow refused to extend a deal allowing the safe export of grain from the region.

A Russian strike on the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa damaged port infrastructure, according to Kyiv. © via REUTERS

Six Kalibr missiles launched towards Odesa and 21 Iran-built attack drones approaching the region were "destroyed" by air defenses, Ukraine's military southern command said in a statement.



"Unfortunately, the debris of the downed missiles and the blast wave from the downing damaged the port infrastructure facilities and several private homes," the southern command said.

Ukraine's air force said a total of 31 drones were downed across the country out of 36 launched by Russia overnight.

Moscow said Tuesday it had carried out a "retaliation strike" against sites that it claimed were involved in planning an attack on the bridge to Crimea.

"At night, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation delivered a group retaliation strike with high-precision sea-based weapons at facilities where terrorist acts against Russia had been prepared using unmanned boats," the Russian army said in a statement.

The Odesa region is home to maritime terminals that were key to the grain export agreement between Moscow and Kyiv that enabled the shipment of more than 32 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain in the past year.

An "industrial facility" in the southern port city of Mykolaiv was also hit in the overnight attack according to local governor Vitaliy Kim.

A fire had subsequently broken out before being extinguished, he said on Telegram, adding there were no casualties.