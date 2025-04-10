Russian-American ballet dancer Ksenia Karelina freed in prisoner exchange

Abu Dhabi, UAE - Russian-American ballet dancer Ksenia Karelina, who had been sentenced in Russia to 12 years on treason charges, has been released and is flying to the US, with her lawyer saying she was part of a prisoner exchange agreed between Moscow and Washington.

Russian-American dual citizen Ksenia Karelina attends a court hearing in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on August 15, 2024. © REUTERS

"American Ksenia Karelina is on a plane back home to the United States. She was wrongfully detained by Russia for over a year and President Trump secured her release," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote on social media platform X on Thursday.

Rubio added that President Donald Trump "will continue to work for the release of ALL Americans."

Karelina's lawyer, Mikhail Mushailov, confirmed to AFP she had been released, saying "the exchange took place in Abu Dhabi and, as of a couple of hours ago, she was already flying out of Abu Dhabi."

The Wall Street Journal reported that the US released in exchange Arthur Petrov, a German-Russian citizen who was arrested in Cyprus in 2023 at Washington's request for allegedly exporting sensitive microelectronics.

"CIA Director John Ratcliffe and a senior Russian intelligence official conducted the talks for the swap," according to the WSJ, which cited an unidentified CIA official.

"Ratcliffe was present at the Abu Dhabi airport, where the exchange took place, and greeted Karelina as the US took custody of her, according to a person familiar with the matter," the report said.

A CIA spokesperson told the paper that "the exchange shows the importance of keeping lines of communication open with Russia, despite the deep challenges in our bilateral relationship."

"While we are disappointed that other Americans remain wrongfully detained in Russia, we see this exchange as a positive step and will continue to work for their release," she said.

Russia has yet to confirm the swap, which would be the second since Trump returned to the White House in January.

Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin have since pushed for a restoration of closer ties between the two countries that were severely damaged by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Several meetings between the two sides have taken place, with a new round of talks beginning on Thursday in Istanbul on restoring some of the embassy operations that were scaled back following the Ukraine invasion.