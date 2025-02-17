Russia releases detained American ahead of Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia

Moscow, Russia - Russia said Monday a US citizen briefly detained at a Moscow airport on suspicion of bringing drugs into the country had been released ahead of Tuesday's talks on the Ukraine war in Saudi Arabia.

Russian and American flags are pictured outside the US Embassy in central Moscow. © ALEXANDER NEMENOV / AFP

Russian media reported that Kalob Wayne Byers, a 28-year-old American, was arrested at Moscow's Vnukovo airport on Friday after customs officers found cannabis gummy sweets in his luggage upon arrival on a flight from Istanbul.

Asked about reports that Byers had been released on Sunday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov linked the development to upcoming talks between Moscow and Washington's top diplomats.

"As on Tuesday the restoration of relations will be discussed, these events can be seen in that context," Peskov told reporters.

US officials have not commented on the case.

State media reported the man said the sweets were prescribed by a US doctor and that he needed them for traveling.

In 2022, Russia arrested American basketball player Brittney Griner at a Moscow airport for carrying medicinal cannabis, which she said was prescribed by a US doctor. After 10 months spent behind bars in Russia, she was exchanged for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.