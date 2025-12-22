Top Russian general assassinated amid ongoing Ukraine peace talks in Miami

Moscow, Russia - A car bomb killed a senior Russian general in southern Moscow on Monday morning as officials reported "slow progress" in talks with the US on how to end the war in Ukraine.

Russian Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov was killed by a car bomb on Monday morning in Moscow. © REUTERS

Top negotiators from both Russia and Ukraine were in Miami over the weekend for separate meetings with US officials seeking to break the deadlock on a deal to end almost four years of fighting, triggered by Moscow's full-scale invasion of its neighbor in 2022.

Kyiv has not commented on the blast, the latest in a string of similar incidents, but Russian investigators said they suspected it was "linked" to "Ukrainian special forces".

The attack had the hallmarks of other assassinations of generals and pro-war figures that have either been claimed or are widely believed to have been orchestrated by Ukraine.

Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov (56), head of the Russian General Staff's training department, was killed when the bomb, which had been placed under his parked car, detonated in a residential quarter of southern Moscow.

AFP reporters at the scene saw a mangled white Kia SUV, its doors and back window blown out. The frame was twisted and charred from the blast.

The scene had been cordoned off by security forces, and investigators were sifting through the debris. Eyewitnesses reported a loud bang.

Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it was "working through various lines of enquiry into the murder. One of them involves the possible organization of the crime by Ukrainian special services."

Sarvarov fought in the Russian army's campaigns in the North Caucasus, including Chechnya in the 1990s, according to his official biography on the defence ministry's website.

He had also been one of the figures overseeing Russian forces in Syria in 2015-16.