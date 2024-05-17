UN makes urgent appeal for Sudan funding: "Famine is closing in"

Geneva, Switzerland - The United Nations warned on Friday that it had only received 12% of the $2.7 billion being sought for war-wracked Sudan , adding that "famine is closing in."

A woman and baby are pictured at the Zamzam displacement camp, close to El Fasher in North Darfur, Sudan. © MSF/Mohamed Zakaria/Handout via REUTERS

Tens of thousands of people have died and millions have been displaced in Sudan since war broke out in April 2023 between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).



"It is a catastrophically underfunded appeal," Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) told reporters.

"Without more resources coming in fast, humanitarian organizations won’t be able to scale up in time to stave off famine and prevent further deprivation," he said.

"In Sudan, half of the population, 25 million people, need humanitarian aid. Famine is closing in. Diseases are closing in. The fighting is closing in on civilians, especially in Darfur."

The United Nations has expressed growing concern in recent days over reports of heavy fighting in densely populated areas as the RSF seeks control of El-Fasher, the last major city in the western Darfur region not under its control.