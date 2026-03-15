Shelter dogs choose their own humans at viral adoption event in Pennsylvania!

New Kensington, Pennsylvania - A heartwarming video in which shelter dogs are allowed to choose their own new owners has quickly gone viral.

A heart-warming video in which dogs from the shelter are allowed to choose their new owners themselves has gone viral. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@all_deez_animals

The footage on TikTok shows a group of people sitting quietly in a circle in a hall.

One by one, dogs are let into the room and allowed to approach any person they choose.

The person that a dog is attracted to becomes its potential new owner.

Danielle, the director of the Animal Protector shelter in New Kensington, Pennsylvania and a longtime volunteer, told Newsweek that a dog named Ducky has already been adopted at the gathering.

Two other dogs also received adoption applications after the unusual event, and the video quickly went viral on TikTok.

"[Not going to lie] if more shelters did this I’d 100% show up, I can’t pick a dog since mine passed. But if one picked me, I’d open my home again," one viewer wrote in the comments.

Another user commented on the emotional impact of the moment, adding: "Seeing people almost get picked, then disappointed when they aren’t chosen, really puts a new perspective on how the dogs must feel when they get passed over."

A third user said: "I am BEGGING more shelters to do this, hopefully with a small entry fee that goes to helping their animals."