Cuba and US hold talks "seeking solutions to bilateral differences"

Havana, Cuba - President Miguel Diaz-Canel said Friday that Cuban and US officials recently held talks as President Donald Trump 's administration piles pressure on the communist island.

Screen grab from footage broadcast by Cuban official TV on March 13, 2026, shows Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel speaking next to an image of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro. © CUBA TV / AFP

"Cuban officials recently held discussions with representatives of the United States government," the Cuban president said during a meeting with the communist-governed island's top authorities, broadcast on national television.

"These conversations have been aimed at seeking solutions – through dialogue – to the bilateral differences that exist between our two nations," he added.

Diaz-Canel, who heads the Communist Party controlling the island nation, said that "international factors have facilitated these exchanges."

He did not elaborate, but Cuba is coming under intense economic and diplomatic pressure from the Trump administration.