US Treasury announces sanctions against Venezuelan cartel it claims is led by Maduro

Washington DC - The US Treasury on Friday announced sanctions against a Venezuelan group which it claims is led by President Nicolas Maduro, alleging it backs leading drug cartels.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro is accused by the US of "heading" the Cartel de los Soles, now classified as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist entity. © ZURIMAR CAMPOS / Venezuelan Presidency / AFP

The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced restrictions on the so-called "Cartel of the Suns," classing it as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist entity.

The OFAC agency, which determines sanctions based on US foreign policy, says the group is "headed by Nicolas Maduro" and "other high-ranking Venezuelan individuals in the Maduro regime."

It also alleged the cartel "provides material support" to the Tren de Aragua and the Sinaloa Cartel – criminal gangs designated by President Donald Trump's administration as terrorist groups.

"Today's action further exposes the illegitimate Maduro regime's facilitation of narco-terrorism through terrorist groups like Cartel de los Soles," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.

Trump's first term administration indicted Maduro and several of his top aides for "narco-terrorism" and offered a reward for their capture, claims that were slammed by the leftist Venezuelan leader.