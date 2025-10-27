Venezuela thwarts alleged CIA plot to attack US warship and blame Caracas

Caracas, Venezuela - Venezuela said Monday it thwarted what it called a CIA-linked plot to attack a US warship anchored in Trinidad and blame the government in Caracas.

The US has deployed a warship for joint exercises near the coast of Venezuela amid Washington's campaign against alleged drug traffickers in the region. © MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP

Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said in a statement that he had advised the government in Trinidad of the alleged false-flag operation.

The allegation came a day after Venezuela said it had arrested what it called mercenaries linked to the CIA.

"On our territory, a criminal cell financed by the CIA and linked to this covert operation is being dismantled," Gil said.

US President Donald Trump said recently he has approved covert action in Venezuela and is considering launching operations on Venezuelan territory.

That would be in addition to a US naval deployment in the Caribbean off the coast of Venezuela, which has seen US forces launch 10 attacks on what Washington called drug smuggling boats, with 43 people killed.

Venezuela says the ultimate goal of the US deployment is the ouster of President Nicolas Maduro.

The US deployment features seven warships, which will be joined by the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford, the world's biggest.