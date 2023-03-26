Women in Kabul protest against Taliban ban on girls attending school

Kabul, Afghanistan - More than a dozen women marched in the western part of Kabul, Afghanistan , on Sunday to protest against the Taliban's ban on girls' and women's education, chanting "education is our right."

Afghan women chant slogans to protest against the ban on university education for women, in Kabul. © AFP

Several Afghan outlets operating from outside the country, such as Afghanistan International TV and the Hasht-e-Sub online paper, reported that Taliban forces intervened and halted the rally.



Videos shared on social media show a few dozen young women arguing with the Taliban forces and chanting slogans in support of women's education.

"We have been experiencing a very bad psychological and mental situation for more than one and a half years," one of the activists says in a video, as others called on the Taliban not to politicize education.

The Taliban returned to power with the collapse of the former Afghan government amidst the chaotic withdrawal of the NATO forces from Afghanistan in August 2021. The militants reimposed strict laws and regulations, including banning girls and women from accessing school classes beyond grade six.

Despite repeated calls by Afghans and the international community to lift the ban, Afghanistan's new rulers continue to refuse to do so.

The hopes of millions of girls were shattered for the second consecutive year at the beginning of the new school year.