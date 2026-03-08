Dog owner teaches her blind husky a very special command in precious clip: "Her confidence blows my mind!"

Illinois - To give her blind husky dog a bit of freedom, her owner taught her a very special command in this sweet viral video.

In a video on TikTok, Dani the dog can be seen sprinting through the grass in a high arc but still secured on a long leash.

This special moment was triggered by a single word from her owner: "circle."

Dani was born blind in 2018 and now lives in Illinois. Over time, her owner found a way to give her both safety and independence.

As soon as the husky lady hears the agreed-upon command, she knows that she can start running.

Dani sprints off in large circles – safely guided, but with a feeling of boundless movement.

"When she runs like this i take it as the ultimate compliment," wrote the dog's owner in the onscreen text of her video. "It means she trusts me and knows there are no obstacles."

The touching clip quickly went viral.

However, the path to this moment was anything but fast and easy. Dani and her owner have been a team for eight years.

Trust must be earned with animals, especially when they are blind and depend on their owners to navigate the world. Dani relies completely on her owner's voice, which is also her guide, her comfort, and her eyes.

"Her confidence blows my mind," Dani added. "Can you imagine how scary it must be to run without sight?"