Bloodthirsty California squirrels go nuts for vole meat

Davis, California - Squirrels might look like adorable, nut-hoarding furballs, but some are ruthless predators that hunt, tear apart, and devour voles.

This handout photo obtained from the University of California shows a ground squirrel eating a vole in Davis, California. © SONJA WILD / UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA,DAVIS / AFP

That's the startling finding of a new study published Wednesday in the Journal of Ethology – the first to document widespread carnivorous behavior in these seemingly innocent creatures.

"There is always something new to learn and wild animals continue to surprise us," lead author Jennifer E. Smith, an associate professor of biology at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire told AFP.

"In a changing world with many technological advances, there is no replacement for direct observation of natural history, including watching the squirrels and birds that often visit our backyards."

The observations were made this summer, during the 12th year of a long-term study conducted at Briones Regional Park in Contra Costa County, California.

Between June and July, researchers recorded 74 interactions involving California ground squirrels and voles, with 42% of them involving active hunting of their fellow rodents.

Co-author Sonja Wild, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of California, Davis, admitted she was initially skeptical of the reports brought to her by undergraduate students who first witnessed the behavior.

"I could barely believe my eyes," said Wild. But "once we started looking, we saw it everywhere."