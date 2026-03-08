Burglar in the office? Workers catch the animal intruder red-handed: "The authorities have been alerted"

Cincinnati, Ohio - The employees of a local news station in Cincinnati knew that someone had been messing with their office, but they had no idea who it was. It is now clear who the new " colleague " is... a wild animal !

"We suspected someone had broken into Local12 and had been secretly living inside the station to escape the brutally cold winter weather. Now we have an ID on the perpetrator," wrote Chief Meteorologist John Gumm on X.

"The authorities have been alerted," he added.

Gumm also shared a cute video showing a raccoon tampering with a wastebasket in the newsroom.

According to the New York Post, colleagues of the weatherman had caught the hairy intruder in the act during a night shift.

The little guy kept sticking his head into the garbage can, rummaging through it with his right paw and occasionally looking directly at the camera a la The Office.

When the trash can was about to tip over, the raccoon jumped out and made a run for it.

It is not known whether the raccoon has since found its own way out of the TV station's building or whether it is still making itself comfortable in the warmth.