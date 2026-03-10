Escaped tortoise gives Georgia cops an "unexpected workout"

Hinesville, Georgia - Police officers in Hinesville got an "unexpected workout" on Sunday, thanks to an adventurous giant tortoise. After escaping its enclosure, this animal went for a stroll!

Georgia cops had their hands full with this escaped tortoise! © Screenshot/Facebook/Hinesville Police Department

A huge tortoise from the Bradwell Institute decided to take advantage of the good weather on Sunday, per the Hinesville Police Department's Facebook post.

The huge shelled creature, which officers jokingly referred to as a "dinosaur," made it a surprisingly long distance from its habitat before attentive neighbors called the police.

When the officers arrived, they found the slow stroller meandering down the sidewalk, looking determined to continue its adventure.

Catching the tortoise was easy, but moving the "very large, very determined and incredibly heavy" wasn't.

The officers joked that this call ended up being an "unexpected workout."

With some teamwork and plenty of muscles, the police lifted the animal into the back of a squad car.

The officers then shared some hilarious snaps of the animal in the trunk – it barely fits!