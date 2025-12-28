Cat comes up with hilarious trick to get extra attention from her owner

Chicago, Illinois - This little cat is conquering the internet with her dramatic poses, which she uses to theatrically beg for attention from her human!

Pesto the cat will fake an injury to get her owner's attention. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@________marge________

Owner Meg Valenti (29) shared a video on TikTok showing the unexpected measures her cat, named Pesto, takes when she wants some more love.

In the clip, Pesto suddenly starts to limp, holding her paw up at an angle after Meg enters the room.

As the camera gets closer, the cat jumps off the windowsill and runs away on all fours – proving the "limp" was all a trick!

The 29-year-old told Newsweek that Pesto tends to fake an injury when she notices that her owner is busy.

Interestingly enough, which leg is "affected" tends to change according to her mood!

"She is the most affectionate animal I have ever met, and the most food motivated," Meg said. "All she wants is attention and treats."

And if Pesto doesn't get that, she'll resort to her very own tricks.

