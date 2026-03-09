Black cat and horse's unexpected friendship has the internet smitten

Netherlands - The internet can't get enough of the touching friendship between a black cat and a horse. The unusual bond between these two animals is too cute for words!

In several videos from owner Elvira, the cat and the horse prove they have an adorable bond. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@elviravandeputte

These two both have four legs and black fur, but that's where their similarities end: one's a Friesian horse, and the other a simple black cat.

Despite their differences, these two Dutch farm animals are best buddies.

As one super sweet viral video shows, the cat cleans and kisses its humongous friend with a lap of its tongue.

The clip boasts more than eight million clicks and more than 900,000 likes on TikTok.

Elvira, the animals' owner, explained to Newsweek that while this clip looks sweet, it has a more complicated backstory.