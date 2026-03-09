Black cat and horse's unexpected friendship has the internet smitten
Netherlands - The internet can't get enough of the touching friendship between a black cat and a horse. The unusual bond between these two animals is too cute for words!
These two both have four legs and black fur, but that's where their similarities end: one's a Friesian horse, and the other a simple black cat.
Despite their differences, these two Dutch farm animals are best buddies.
As one super sweet viral video shows, the cat cleans and kisses its humongous friend with a lap of its tongue.
The clip boasts more than eight million clicks and more than 900,000 likes on TikTok.
Elvira, the animals' owner, explained to Newsweek that while this clip looks sweet, it has a more complicated backstory.
The cat wanted to support her big friend!
Their owner explained that the cat was trying to help her buddy.
"The day after I took this video, this horse had to visit the vet because of a leg problem; the cat was extra close with the horse and petted her in a way she didn't before," Elvira explained.
"Maybe she felt the horse could use some extra support."
While this moment was sweet, the two Black beings have a history.
"This Friesian horse and cat are friends for years now. They really like each other and are often together," the Dutchwoman added.
Elvira's social media shows these two furry animals are real buddy-buddy!
