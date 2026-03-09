Cat owner names her kitty "Wolfie" – and the name comes true in a shocking way!
Wolfie the cat caused quite a stir online. Why, you ask? Because she doesn't meow at all. Instead, Wolfie the kitty howls like a... well, wolf!
In a now-viral TikTok video, Wolfie sits attentively on a crate, raises her head, and emits a drawn-out, almost melancholy howl that sounds astonishingly wolf-like.
"Have you ever heard a cat howl like a wolf?" reads the onscreen text.
Is the whole thing a self-fulfilling prophecy? Originally, the tabby cat got its unusual name because of its fur, which is reminiscent of a gray wolf's.
But as her owner told Newsweek, the name is now more fitting than ever.
"I named her Wolfie because of her coat, and she always had a tiny but mighty sense about her," the pet owner said. "I had no idea when I named her Wolfie that she would grow up to do this!"
"Excuse me, I think that's a Werecat," joked one commenter as another asked, "What type of dog is that?"
One user even asked if the video was made with AI.
"Not AI, this is 150% just how my cat Wolfie is," the cat owner responded. "She's a whole character!"
Incidentally, it is not unusual for cats to exhibit dog-like behavior from time to time.
According to experts, such behavior can be caused by environmental factors and social learning. Cats are very attentive by nature – and can learn through experience, observation, and positive reinforcement.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@misfitmeowz