Cat owner names her kitty "Wolfie" – and the name comes true in a shocking way!

Cats usually meow, but Wolfie caused quite a stir online. Why, you ask? Because she doesn't meow at all. Instead, Wolfie the kitty howls like a wolf.

Wolfie the cat caused quite a stir online. Why, you ask? Because she doesn't meow at all. Instead, Wolfie the kitty howls like a... well, wolf!

Unlike other cats, Wolfie makes very unusual sounds.
In a now-viral TikTok video, Wolfie sits attentively on a crate, raises her head, and emits a drawn-out, almost melancholy howl that sounds astonishingly wolf-like.

"Have you ever heard a cat howl like a wolf?" reads the onscreen text.

Is the whole thing a self-fulfilling prophecy? Originally, the tabby cat got its unusual name because of its fur, which is reminiscent of a gray wolf's.

But as her owner told Newsweek, the name is now more fitting than ever.

"I named her Wolfie because of her coat, and she always had a tiny but mighty sense about her," the pet owner said. "I had no idea when I named her Wolfie that she would grow up to do this!"

"Excuse me, I think that's a Werecat," joked one commenter as another asked, "What type of dog is that?"

One user even asked if the video was made with AI.

"Not AI, this is 150% just how my cat Wolfie is," the cat owner responded. "She's a whole character!"

Incidentally, it is not unusual for cats to exhibit dog-like behavior from time to time.

According to experts, such behavior can be caused by environmental factors and social learning. Cats are very attentive by nature – and can learn through experience, observation, and positive reinforcement.

