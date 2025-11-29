Cats with blue eyes: These 10 cat breeds fascinate with their eye color

Cats with blue eyes are real beauties, but which cats actually have blue eyes? In this cat guide, TAG24 presents ten enchanting breeds with this characteristic.

Cats with blue eyes are real beauties, but which cats actually have blue eyes? In this cat guide, TAG24 presents ten enchanting breeds with this characteristic.

Many people are fascinated by cats with blue eyes. As attractive and appealing as blue eyes are to humans, cats with this eye color are also perceived as particularly beautiful. If you are interested in these furry friends, you might wonder which cats with blue eyes there are, and what character traits these animals have. To give you a better insight into the world of cats with blue eyes, ten such cat breeds are presented below.



10 cats with blue eyes in brief portrait

You can find out which cat breeds have blue eyes and what to look out for in cats with blue eyes in the following brief portraits.

Good to know: Cats are always born with blue eyes, as no pigment has yet been formed. The eyes only appear blue due to the refraction of light by the lens. Cats only develop their actual eye color as they grow up.

1. Birman cat

The Burman is a popular cat breed with blue eyes. © 123RF/Thodonal

The Birman cat is a popular cat with blue eyes. This cat breed is also known as the "Sacred Cat of Burma." It was bred in France and spread worldwide around 1919. It is a semi-longhaired cat that is characterized by a mostly dark face, a round head, and a lowered body with short legs. Its nature is described as gentle, clever, and quiet.

2. Himalayan cat

Himalayan cats are also cats with blue eyes. © 123RF/Sahmay

The Himalayan cat is also one of the cat breeds with blue eyes. These cats come from a cross between a Siamese cat and a Persian cat. They have a round head, a short nose, and a stocky body with equally stocky legs. The Himalayan cat can also be recognized by the point markings on its face, which are typical of Siamese cats. They are more similar to Siamese cats in their temperament and are more lively than ordinary Persian cats. However, they only devote their affection to those they trust.

3. Ragdoll cat

Among the Ragdoll breed there are also some cats with blue eyes. © 123RF/Rawlik

The Ragdoll is a semi-longhaired cat that was first bred in California in 1960. In the 1980s, the cat breed came to Europe from the US, where it became more widespread. This popular cat breed also includes cats with blue eyes. The Ragdoll tends to be one of the larger cat breeds. It has a balanced and gentle character. It is relatively uncomplicated to keep and gets on well with children and dogs.

4. Siamese cat

The Siamese cat is a cat with blue eyes and a special coat pattern. © 123RF/Da161 The Siamese cat is known for its beautiful coat markings, which contrast beautifully with its blue eyes. Siamese cats have a slender body and a wedge-shaped head. Their eyes are wide apart and slightly slanted. Specimens of this breed are blue-eyed cats because they are partial albinos, which means that they produce less of the pigment melanin. These point cats are available in the color variants "Seal-Point," "Blue-Point," "Chocolate-Point," and "Lilac-Point." Siamese cats are considered to be affectionate and intelligent, which is why they should be challenged when playing with intelligence toys.

5. Balinese cat

Balinese cats also have color point markings and blue eyes. © 123rf/schan

Like the Siamese cat and the Birman cat, the Balinese cat is characterized by a special coat pattern, but unlike the Siamese cat, the Balinese cat is a semi-longhair cat. Cats of this breed also have strikingly bright blue eyes. The character of the cat breed originating from Bali is characterized by a particularly sociable and people-oriented nature. Incidentally, Balinese cats produce less of the allergens "Fel d1" and "Fel d4," which is why they are often recommended for allergy sufferers.

6. Siberian cat

Siberian cats with blue eyes are rare. © 123RF/976photo

The Siberian cat is also known as the Siberian Forest Cat and is one of the larger cat breeds. Although blue eyes are a rarity in this breed, they can be observed in individual animals. The coat color of Siberian cats comes in many color variations, but they are most commonly seen with a "brown tabby" coat. Siberian cats are playful and eager to move around. They are also considered to be sociable, which is why a Siberian cat should only be kept alone if it is not an indoor cat.

7. Turkish angora cat

Cats with blue eyes are more common in the Turkish Angora. © 123RF/Ninaveter

The Turkish Angora is considered the oldest long-haired cat and is therefore also known as the "mother of the long-haired cats." It is one of the larger cat breeds and has a slim, athletic build with long legs and a bushy tail. Specimens of the Turkish Angora are often white, but they can also have a red, black, or multi-coloured coat pattern. In addition to blue eyes, all other eye colors also occur in this breed. They are generally considered to be cuddly, affectionate, intelligent and active.

8. Snowshoe cat

The snowshoe cat is known for its blue eyes and white paws. © 123RF/Lightoffdark

The snowshoe cat is also a cat with blue eyes, although it is very rare. This particular breed originates from the US and gets its name from the characteristic white coloration of its paws, the inverted "V" in the fur pattern above the nose, and its intense blue eyes. The snowshoe cat has a self-confident and inquisitive nature, and its playful nature means that it also gets on well with children and dogs. Nevertheless, it also has a certain need for peace and quiet, which is why care should be taken to ensure that they live together in harmony.

9. Thai cat

Thai cats also belong to the breeds that have blue eyes. © 123RF/Nitimongkolchai

The Thai cat is a medium-sized breed that, according to its name, originates from Thailand. Its coat can take on various point colors, while it has exclusively blue eyes. When breeding the Thai cat, the aim was to recreate the original appearance of the Siamese cat, which is why the Thai cat is sometimes called the "traditional Siamese cat." Thai cats are temperamental and can be possessive, but they are also characterized by a sensitive streak and are very willing to learn.

10. Snow bengal cat

Among Snow Bengals there are only cats with blue eyes. © 123RF/Zaitceva

Snow Bengal cats are extremely rare and are the result of crossing Bengal cats with white or cream-colored wild cats or other Bengals with the "white gene." Originally, the white coat color was caused by a genetic mutation that was also associated with poor eyesight, but after Snow Bengal cats were further crossed with healthy Bengals, animals with healthy eyes were also born. Snow Bengals are very popular due to their special coat color and beautiful blue eyes. They have an affectionate, agile and playful nature.

Good to know: There is a popular belief that white cats with blue eyes are almost always deaf and often go blind. This is not entirely true, but there is something to this myth. You can find out more about the background to this under: Are white cats deaf?

Do not reduce cats with blue eyes to their eye color