Cat lover takes in "exotic" stray kitty: when she realizes the truth, she's shocked!

Nebraska - When Jackie Vrzak Hamaker took in an "exotic" cat that apparently needed her help, the woman had no idea what she had really brought into her home. When the truth came out, the animal-lover was in for a big shock.

This four-legged friend was taken in by a woman from Nebraska who thought she was helping a pet cat. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Jackie Vrzak Hamaker

It was a snowy evening when Jackie discovered the feline on her doorstep, which she believed to be a stray cat in distress.

She was all the more pleased when the animal turned out to be very trusting and sweet.

"She didn’t run away when I approached her... [She] was very beautiful with large feet and a gravely purr," the Nebraska woman recalls to The Dodo.

"I really thought she was a new exotic cat breed," said the unsuspecting resident.

As Jackie assumed that the supposed street cat was hungry and looking for a warm spot to rest, she let the four-legged friend slip into her garage, where the kitty showed no fear and immediately devoured the food on offer.

On taking a second look at her visitor, Jackie noticed that the animal had a coat pattern that she had never noticed before on the cats in the neighborhood. The animal also had a much shorter tail.

Assuming it was a prized specimen of a domestic cat, which surely had a family who sorely missed it, Jackie posted her find in a local Facebook group.

The other cat-lovers had some troubling news for the well-meaning woman, however...