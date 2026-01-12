Cat is rescued from the street – two days later, something shocking happens!

What began as a good deed ended with a big surprise: a man initially thought he was saving one stray cat – 48 hours later, he was astonished to see more kitties had suddenly appeared!

The Reddit user didn't know that he had saved more than just one cat. © Screenshot/Reddit/Diligent_Pilot_1949

The cat rescuer shared a photo on Reddit that has since gone viral, showing a white, cuddly cat curled up in a cozy basket with a soft blanket.

But that's not all, because there are several tiny lookalike kittens next to her.

The surprise came instantly, as no one had expected any offspring.

"I thought I rescued one cat and two days later this happened," wrote the astonished pet owner above the picture.

The community immediately reacted enthusiastically, with the post collecting over 70,000 likes and hundreds of comments within a very short space of time.

One user joked, "You got a bunch of marshmallows, one pre-toasted."

Another commented dryly, "At least it was cats. My sister had that happen with a rescue horse!"

While the new cat mom looks a bit like she doesn't have time for small talk in the photo, users are celebrating her as a true relatable queen.