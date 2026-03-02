Cat's strange nightly habit made her owner cry – here's why
Every evening, Fern the cat sits in front of the bedroom door with his favorite toy in his mouth. The sweet little kitty touched the hearts of many people on the net with this action. But why?
Pet owner Rue took Fern in as a kitten and raised him with a bottle after his mother rejected him.
At first, the cat found it difficult to drink water and also had problems swallowing.
Rue then gave him a little lamb made of fabric, which quickly became his comfort item.
Since then, Fern has carried it around with him everywhere, especially in the evenings.
In a video on TikTok, Fern can be seen sitting patiently and quietly meowing outside the door.
For Rue, it was the first time she had consciously experienced this nighttime routine – a sight that moved her to tears.
Despite the very emotional scene, Fern can't stay in the bedroom at night because Rue's rabbit Munchie, who is recovering from cancer, also sleeps there.
After his chemotherapy, Munchie is also sensitive to disturbances in his area.
On TikTok, many users showed little understanding and demanded that Fern be allowed into the bedroom. However, Rue made it clear that the cat is by no means lonely. Before going to bed, he cuddles with her extensively, usually for one to two hours.
In addition, Fern often leaves the room voluntarily after a short time, as he prefers to rest on the sofa. Three cat siblings also provide company.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@cricketsscorner