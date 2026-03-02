Cat's strange nightly habit made her owner cry – here's why

Every evening, Fern the cat sits in front of the bedroom door with his favorite toy in his mouth. The sweet little kitty touched the hearts of many people on the net with this action. But why?

The cat's heartbreaking scene went viral online. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@cricketsscorner

Pet owner Rue took Fern in as a kitten and raised him with a bottle after his mother rejected him.

At first, the cat found it difficult to drink water and also had problems swallowing.

Rue then gave him a little lamb made of fabric, which quickly became his comfort item.

Since then, Fern has carried it around with him everywhere, especially in the evenings.

In a video on TikTok, Fern can be seen sitting patiently and quietly meowing outside the door.

For Rue, it was the first time she had consciously experienced this nighttime routine – a sight that moved her to tears.

Despite the very emotional scene, Fern can't stay in the bedroom at night because Rue's rabbit Munchie, who is recovering from cancer, also sleeps there.

After his chemotherapy, Munchie is also sensitive to disturbances in his area.