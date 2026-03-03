These cats have the internet swooning over their reaction to the new baby!

The internet cannot get enough of the growing bond between the Khalil family's new baby and their cats. Their interactions are swoon-worthy!

By Christian Norm

Los Angeles California - The internet cannot get enough of the growing bond between the Khalil family's new baby and their cats. Their interactions are swoon-worthy!

The internet loves how these cats react to the new baby!
The internet loves how these cats react to the new baby!  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@dontstopmeowing

"Nobody prepares you for all the feels," parents Fifi Furrha and Kareem Khalil wrote in the caption of an Instagram video introducing their baby daughter, Jazelle.

Fifi and Kareem aren't just parents to a new baby – they also have a clowder of cats, and the felines are internet famous.

The couple's TikTok and Instagram pages, @dontstopmeowing, have captured the internet's hearts ever since they introduced their new baby to their fur babies.

This dog's love for a stray kitten forces his owner to make a big decision!
Dogs This dog's love for a stray kitten forces his owner to make a big decision!

"We were able to embrace our little girl on February 20 at 8:01 AM and have been over the moon ever since," the couple rejoiced.

Their followers, however, are all about the cats.

The first encounter between the furry friends and the baby garnered around 450,000 views on TikTok alone after just a four days.

The animals' reactions are surprisingly different. Some cats keep their distance, while another tentatively approaches the baby.

Their kitty, Chase, appears skeptical at first. But his caution doesn't last, as a video with more than five million clicks shows!

Viral video shows cat cuddling with the baby

Chase the cat snuggles up to Jazelle and puts his paw on her.
Chase the cat snuggles up to Jazelle and puts his paw on her.  © Screenshot/TikTok/@dontstopmeowing

In the now viral hit, the cat seems hesitant as he feels his way towards Jazelle, who is sleeping soundly in her crib.

Taking care not to disturb the sleeping baby, Chase nestles in next to the babe.

Once settled, he places a little paw over the babe.

Cat rescuers post viral pictures of kitten's bizarre eye condition – what's the cause of it?
Cats Cat rescuers post viral pictures of kitten's bizarre eye condition – what's the cause of it?

The internet can't help but swoon over this adorable gesture.

Fifi Furrha and her son welcome the new baby.
Fifi Furrha and her son welcome the new baby.  © Screenshot/Instagram/@dontstopmeowing

The parents are also awed by the cat's cuddles and jokingly titled the video, "Its his baby now."

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@dontstopmeowing

More on Cats: