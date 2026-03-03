These cats have the internet swooning over their reaction to the new baby!

Los Angeles California - The internet cannot get enough of the growing bond between the Khalil family's new baby and their cats . Their interactions are swoon-worthy!

The internet loves how these cats react to the new baby! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@dontstopmeowing

"Nobody prepares you for all the feels," parents Fifi Furrha and Kareem Khalil wrote in the caption of an Instagram video introducing their baby daughter, Jazelle.

Fifi and Kareem aren't just parents to a new baby – they also have a clowder of cats, and the felines are internet famous.

The couple's TikTok and Instagram pages, @dontstopmeowing, have captured the internet's hearts ever since they introduced their new baby to their fur babies.

"We were able to embrace our little girl on February 20 at 8:01 AM and have been over the moon ever since," the couple rejoiced.

Their followers, however, are all about the cats.

The first encounter between the furry friends and the baby garnered around 450,000 views on TikTok alone after just a four days.

The animals' reactions are surprisingly different. Some cats keep their distance, while another tentatively approaches the baby.

Their kitty, Chase, appears skeptical at first. But his caution doesn't last, as a video with more than five million clicks shows!