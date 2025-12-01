Cat owner turns to Reddit after he wakes up to find his orange kitty turned blue!

Chalk paint may not be the best item to give your little kiddos to play with, as one dad and cat owner has now learned the hard way!

This orange kitty looked a little different after his human sibling got into some chalk paint... © Collage: Screenshots/Reddit/u/Jozee_hog

The father, who is active on Reddit under the name u/Jozee_hog, desperately turned to an online cleaning community and wrote, "I don't where else I can post this if you do please let me know."

He explained that his toddler had gotten his hands on some chalk paint that morning and used it to coat the walls, carpets, floors... and the family cat!

Photos included in the Reddit post show the orange kitty with an unusually blue face and paws.

As the dad wrote, he was able to get the stubborn paint off of everything but the pet.

"I've tried dry brushing, a bath, and damp brushing but he still looks like this," he wrote.

The Redditor even turned to ChatGPT for some advice, which suggested using some olive or coconut oil, but he wanted to consult with his fellow humans online before he turned to that last resort.