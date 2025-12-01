Cat owner turns to Reddit after he wakes up to find his orange kitty turned blue!
Chalk paint may not be the best item to give your little kiddos to play with, as one dad and cat owner has now learned the hard way!
The father, who is active on Reddit under the name u/Jozee_hog, desperately turned to an online cleaning community and wrote, "I don't where else I can post this if you do please let me know."
He explained that his toddler had gotten his hands on some chalk paint that morning and used it to coat the walls, carpets, floors... and the family cat!
Photos included in the Reddit post show the orange kitty with an unusually blue face and paws.
As the dad wrote, he was able to get the stubborn paint off of everything but the pet.
"I've tried dry brushing, a bath, and damp brushing but he still looks like this," he wrote.
The Redditor even turned to ChatGPT for some advice, which suggested using some olive or coconut oil, but he wanted to consult with his fellow humans online before he turned to that last resort.
Redditors share their advice for the dyed kitty
Thankfully, many netizens offered up some sage advice.
Some suggested a bath with mild shampoo, or using damp washclothes or baby wipes.
However, others gave the all-clear, pointing out that the color usually just consists of chalk, water, and food coloring.
"Worst case scenario, kitty will be blue for a little bit and might have dry fur and skin," one user said.
Still, some suggested he take the cat to the vet, just to be safe.
With the kitty likely pretty fine despite his bizarre hue, many Reddit users were able to find the humor in the mishap.
"Have you considered orange chalk? Seems you have 2 options, orange chalk the head, or chalk the rest of the cat blue," one joked.
The cat dad himself admitted he found it quite funny too, saying in a comment of his own that he and his wife couldn't even discipline their little chalk artist without giggling.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Reddit/u/Jozee_hog