Rescue cat longs for a family of his own: "Every day, Peppermint waits by the door"

Los Angeles, California - Peppermint's journey has been rough. First, the cute cat was seriously injured, then almost euthanized. Now animal rights activists are hoping to find a home for him!

Peppermint's journey has been rough. First, the cute cat was seriously injured, then almost euthanized. Now animal rights activists are hoping to find a home for him! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@crumbs_whiskers

A touching video that the cat café Crumbs & Whiskers in Los Angeles shared on its Instagram channel attracted a lot of attention from followers.

In the clip, the black and white cat Peppermint can be seen sitting at the entrance to the café day after day – apparently in hopes of meeting people who will fall in love with him.

"Every day, Peppermint waits by the door, hoping that someone will walk in, see him, and decide he is the one," reads the caption.

"He has been through so much and still believes his forever family is out there. Could that be you?"

The 1-year-old Tuxedo cat has been living in the café for six months, making him one of the long-term residents.

The team at Crumbs & Whiskers, the first cat café in Los Angeles, works closely with the animal welfare organization Kitten Rescue, which has already placed more than 1,000 cats since it opened in 2016.

"He is a lover boy and needs someone to love," store manager Naia Mitchell told Newsweek. "He’s a zesty kitty who loves to play with other cats. He is a cat’s cat – his happy place is playing with them – but he does enjoy snuggles and treats. He’s not a lap cat, but he is such a sweetheart."

Despite his friendly nature, Peppermint is often overlooked by visitors, and the overcrowded and underfunded reality of many animal shelters makes the search for a new home even more difficult.