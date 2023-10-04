Security cat goes on "Paw Patrol" to hold down the fort

Manila, Philippines - A cat wearing a black-and-yellow security vest strolls nonchalantly past security guards lined outside a Philippine office building waiting to receive instructions for their shift.

Conan the cat has been appointed as the newest security guard at the Worldwide Corporate Center in Manila. © JAM STA ROSA / AFP

Conan, a six-month-old stray, joined the security team of the Worldwide Corporate Center in the capital, Manila, several months ago.

He is one of the lucky moggies unofficially adopted by security guards across the city, where thousands of cats live on the street.

While the cats lack the security skills of dogs - and have a tendency to sleep on the job - their cuteness and company have endeared them to bored security guards working 12-hour shifts.

Conan was rescued when he was a few weeks old by a housekeeper who found him wailing in the building's car park. He accidentally landed the role of security cat after his predecessor, Mingming, died - reportedly from gum disease, not in the line of duty.

Grieving guards wanting another furry friend to liven up their shifts decided to appoint Conan as Mingming's replacement.