Dachshund gives owner epic side-eye as she tries to bundle him up for the cold!

Norway - There's nothing better than a walk through freshly fallen snow... right? For the brown long-haired Dachshund dog named Noodle, this is an absolute nightmare!

Noodle assesses the situation with a critical expression. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@noodleandtilde

Noodle's owner had to endure a few annoyed looks when she put a blue coat and matching shoes on the little Dachshund, per a viral clip shared to Instagram!

In it, his human tries several times to put the outfit on the stubborn long-haired pup to protect him from the freezing cold.

But the stubborn Noodle would prefer to spend his time in the warmth, and he makes this clear what he really thinks of this with some sassy side-eye!

He repeatedly resists the coat and the lined shoes, but his protests are to no avail.

With numerous unimpressed glances, the Dachshund puts up with the spectacle – almost as if to say, "What the hell is this?"