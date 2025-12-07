Dachshund gives owner epic side-eye as she tries to bundle him up for the cold!
Norway - There's nothing better than a walk through freshly fallen snow... right? For the brown long-haired Dachshund dog named Noodle, this is an absolute nightmare!
Noodle's owner had to endure a few annoyed looks when she put a blue coat and matching shoes on the little Dachshund, per a viral clip shared to Instagram!
In it, his human tries several times to put the outfit on the stubborn long-haired pup to protect him from the freezing cold.
But the stubborn Noodle would prefer to spend his time in the warmth, and he makes this clear what he really thinks of this with some sassy side-eye!
He repeatedly resists the coat and the lined shoes, but his protests are to no avail.
With numerous unimpressed glances, the Dachshund puts up with the spectacle – almost as if to say, "What the hell is this?"
Noodle's sassy stubbornness becomes a viral hit
With his unique character, the four-legged friend is a hit on the internet – more than 77,000 people follow the short-legged male's life on Instagram!
Fans couldn't get enough of the little grumbler's reaction, and the video has racked up more than four million views.
"Never seen a side eye this intense," one user commented. "God forbid we keep them warm."
"That side eye is full of subtitles," another joked.
Noodle will have to brace himself for many more icy days in the coming months, as snow and cold are the order of the day – especially in his home country of Norway!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@noodleandtilde