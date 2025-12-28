Dog becomes viral star after prickly encounter with a cactus!

Arizona - What began as a normal walk ended in a painful scene: in Arizona, one dog accidentally became an internet star after a prickly encounter with a cactus!

Jax found himself in a prickly situation after his encounter with the cactus! © Screenshot/TikTok/@emilyyymichelle

25-year-old Emily Michelle was just out for a relaxing walk with her dog Jax when the incident occurred, as People reports.

But because she took a different route that day, Jax found himself in an unfortunate situation!

Emily had only looked away for a moment, but when she laid her eyes on her dog, she couldn't believe what she saw.

A thick piece of catcus had gotten stuck in Jax's fur – right on his head!

While Emily panicked, Jax remained surprisingly calm.

No howling, no fidgeting – instead, the four-legged friend looked stoically at the camera as if nothing had happened.

Still, it was clear that the prickly thing had to come off quickly.

Emily quickly set up her phone and filmed the delicate rescue operation, talking to her dog in a calm voice as she carefully pulled the cactus out of its fur.

The clip was later uploaded to TikTok and quickly became a viral hit with more than four million views.