Golden retriever falls through the ice and sparks a desperate rescue effort

Ottawa, Canada - In a shocking moment on Sunday afternoon, a golden retriever suddenly broke through the ice of the Jock River and fought desperately for his life!

Using special equipment, the emergency services quickly managed to rescue the four-legged friend. © Screenshot/X/@OttFire

The emergency call was received at around 5:05 PM local time, as the Ottawa Fire Department reported in a post on X.

The four-legged friend was only 10 feet away from the shore, but that didn't help him: he was trapped in the ice-cold water and in danger of drowning.

The eyewitness reported that the animal was panicking and trying to keep its head above water.

When the fire department arrived, the scene was dramatic: the dog was clinging with its last ounce of strength to a thin sheet of ice that could have given way at any time.

Seconds made the difference between life and death!

The emergency services intervened without hesitation, entering the icy water in special protective suits and carefully working their way to the exhausted animal.

They were successful: the golden retriever was pulled out of the water at 5:14 PM and brought to safety.