Veteran musher Jessie Holmes claims second consecutive Iditarod win!
Nome, Alaska - Victory is Jessie Holmes' once again! The veteran musher won the 2026 Iditarod, which makes him one of five dog sled racers to win consecutive titles.
After nine days, seven hours, and 32 minutes on the trail, 44-year-old Jessie Holmes slid across the finish line in Nome, Alaska, at 9:32 PM local time on Tuesday with 12 dogs in harness, as reported by race officials.
"With his second victory, Jessie Holmes has moved from Iditarod Champion to legacy builder. What he demonstrated on the trail – discipline, resilience, and emotional connectivity with his dogs – is the very essence of the Iditarod. Congratulations Jessie!" said Iditarod CEO Rob Urbach.
The 2026 Iditarod was Holmes' ninth time running the Last Great Race and his sixth time in the top 10.
At the finish chute of the 975-mile trek from Willow to Nome, Holmes celebrated his animals, telling Alaska Public Media, "Dogs first, man, dogs first. They deserve all the glory."
Jessie Holmes teases 2027 Iditarod comeback
During the mandatory eight-hour rest before the last 77-mile push to Nome, Homes gave each of his dogs extra snacks and attention.
"I invest back into the dogs constantly with rest and food, and it perpetuates power, which perpetuates speed. If you ain’t got power, you ain’t got speed, and you aren’t going to be able to race," the musher told Alaska Public Radio.
While Holmes' team finished safe and sound, the first dog death in 2026 was reported. Musher Mille Porsild’s four-year-old dog Charley died outside the village checkpoint of Elim, according to race officials.
Porsild has scratched, and Charley's body has been flown to Unalakleet for a necropsy to determine the cause of death.
Throughout most of the 2026 Iditarod, Holmes led the pack of 34 racers and won every special award along the way, including $4,500 in gold nuggets. Officials presented Holmes with a check for $80,000 in Nome.
When asked if he'll try for three wins in a row, Holmes said, "That’s what we’re going to be shooting for."
The 54th Iditarod continues until the last musher crosses the finish line and is presented with the "Committed to the Last Mile" Red Lantern Award.
Cover photo: REUTERS