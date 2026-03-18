Veteran musher Jessie Holmes claims second consecutive Iditarod win!

Nome, Alaska - Victory is Jessie Holmes' once again! The veteran musher won the 2026 Iditarod, which makes him one of five dog sled racers to win consecutive titles.

Jessie Holmes participates in the ceremonial start of the 54th Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Anchorage, Alaska, on March 7, 2026. © REUTERS

After nine days, seven hours, and 32 minutes on the trail, 44-year-old Jessie Holmes slid across the finish line in Nome, Alaska, at 9:32 PM local time on Tuesday with 12 dogs in harness, as reported by race officials.

"With his second victory, Jessie Holmes has moved from Iditarod Champion to legacy builder. What he demonstrated on the trail – discipline, resilience, and emotional connectivity with his dogs – is the very essence of the Iditarod. Congratulations Jessie!" said Iditarod CEO Rob Urbach.

The 2026 Iditarod was Holmes' ninth time running the Last Great Race and his sixth time in the top 10.

At the finish chute of the 975-mile trek from Willow to Nome, Holmes celebrated his animals, telling Alaska Public Media, "Dogs first, man, dogs first. They deserve all the glory."