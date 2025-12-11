Dog loves to cuddle with owner's pregnant belly in sweet viral clips: "my friends in there"

This little blind dog loves nothing more than to rest on its pregnant owner's stomach and cuddle with her and the baby! These clips are beyond cute.

Grace the dog likes to cuddle with her pregnant owner's belly. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@shelby_salmela

In an Instagram post that went viral, little Chihuahua Grace presses her head against owner Shelby's belly.

It is often said that dogs notice a pregnancy quickly – and Shelby thinks so, too.

"Grace has been extra intuitive and affectionate during this time, which makes me think she knew something was changing even before I did," she told Newsweek.

The dog seemingly craves closeness during this time of nesting and growing.

"The moment I pick her up when she’s feeling fussy, she instantly relaxes in my arms. It’s clear how much she loves being close to me, especially resting on my belly and chest," Shelby explained.

The pet owner's dogs have never met a baby before, though, "so it will be fascinating to see how they react."

Shelby continued, saying, "It’s both exciting and surreal to know they’ll soon be meeting my baby. I can’t wait to create even more precious memories together!"