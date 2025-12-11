Dog loves to cuddle with owner's pregnant belly in sweet viral clips: "my friends in there"

This little blind dog loves nothing more than to rest on its pregnant owner's stomach and cuddle with her and the baby! These clips are beyond cute.

By Steffi Feldman, Maxima Michael

This little blind dog loves nothing more than to rest on its pregnant owner's stomach and cuddle with her and the baby! These clips are beyond cute.

Grace the dog likes to cuddle with her pregnant owner's belly.
Grace the dog likes to cuddle with her pregnant owner's belly.  © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@shelby_salmela

In an Instagram post that went viral, little Chihuahua Grace presses her head against owner Shelby's belly.

It is often said that dogs notice a pregnancy quickly – and Shelby thinks so, too.

"Grace has been extra intuitive and affectionate during this time, which makes me think she knew something was changing even before I did," she told Newsweek.

Dog has heartbreaking reaction to being brought back to shelter: "Sweet angel deserves more"
Dogs Dog has heartbreaking reaction to being brought back to shelter: "Sweet angel deserves more"

The dog seemingly craves closeness during this time of nesting and growing.

"The moment I pick her up when she’s feeling fussy, she instantly relaxes in my arms. It’s clear how much she loves being close to me, especially resting on my belly and chest," Shelby explained.

The pet owner's dogs have never met a baby before, though, "so it will be fascinating to see how they react."

Shelby continued, saying, "It’s both exciting and surreal to know they’ll soon be meeting my baby. I can’t wait to create even more precious memories together!"

Commenters cannot get enough of this sweet blind doggy

Users flocked to the comments section of the sweet dog videos to reassure the nervous new mama.
Users flocked to the comments section of the sweet dog videos to reassure the nervous new mama.  © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@shelby_salmela

Users flocked to the comments section of the sweet videos to reassure the nervous new mama.

"Grace is such a sweet laaady!!! shes going to be the bestest big sister and protector," wrote one as a second added, "That’s her baby."

A few imagined what the dog might be thinking, one saying, "'Don’t worry friend, you can’t see me, but I can’t see you either, but I feel you, and I love you,'" while another said, "'my friends in there.'"

Golden retriever dog is surprised with new puppy – but he doesn't know how to feel about it!
Dogs Golden retriever dog is surprised with new puppy – but he doesn't know how to feel about it!

"My heart just exploded," one user gushed.

What do you think? Is Grace the dog going to be a good big sister to the new baby?

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@shelby_salmela

More on Dogs: