Dog obsessed with water crashes out when bathtime is over in adorable viral video

Arizona - Some dogs have to be dragged into the water, but not Cedar! The German Shepherd caused a lot of laughter at a dog washing station recently.

Cedar the dog felt right at home in the washing station... he simply didn't want to leave! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@wanderwolfer

Dog owner Alessandra Foglia lives a nomadic lifestyle and travels across the country with her pet Cedar.

During a stop in Arizona, she just wanted to quickly clean her faithful companion's paws at a dog wash station – but the water-loving had other plans.

As soon as the spout started running, Cedar was unstoppable.

Without hesitation, he jumped into the refreshing water, splashed around enthusiastically, and then steadfastly refused to leave the area.

With whimpers and an indignant look, he made it clear to his owner that one bath was not enough.

In the hysterical clip, Cedar even tries to turn the water back on himself. The four-legged friend protests for several minutes and refuses to leave the dog washing station – much to the amusement of his owner.

The video went viral with hundreds of thousands of views and delighted dog fans from all over the world.

"where should we be sending him his bath money??" asked one viewer.

"Your dog has an expensive drinking habit," laughed another.

According to his owner's channel, Cedar is a real water lover! Whether it's hoses, showers, sprinklers, or waterfalls, he loves everything that is cool and wet.