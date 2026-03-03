Minnesota animal organizations warn ICE occupation has left pets suffering
Minneapolis, Minnesota - More Minnesotan cats and dogs need foster homes and care due to the continued presence of immigration agents in the state, and local animal organizations warn that the need will continue.
Minnesotan animal rescue organizations like Pet Haven and the Bond Between have seen an increased need due to the continued presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Minnesota.
"We all are seeing an increased number of requests for help with Minnesota animals," The Bond Between, a local rescue, wrote on Instagram.
"These are the faces of animals impacted by ICE," they wrote in the post featuring pictures of multiple cats and dogs.
The post boasts over 50,000 likes.
Kerry D'Amato, the executive director for Pet Haven, told MPR News that her organization has had to change its operations since the ICE surge.
"With the ICE occupation, we have had to shift and pivot on how we support the community," she said. "We started hearing that people were sheltering in place. They weren't leaving, they needed food."
She continued, "And we realized that when people suffer, pets suffer too. So we quickly jumped into action."
Animal rescues don't see the need decreasing
These Minnesotan animal organizations recognized that the ICE surge was fueling an increased need for foster homes, food, vet care, and dog walking, and they're doing all they can to help on top of their daily operations.
Volunteers had been dropping off care packages with month-long supplies of pet food to families in hiding.
While the number of ICE agents has decreased in Minnesota, D'Amoto says she hasn't seen a decrease in need.
Another organizer, Dallas Rising, from ICE Hurts Animals, Too, told MNPR that the donations have tapered off in the last few weeks, as troops have left: "It's been really hard because the eye of the public has moved on."
Rising says people believe that the threat is over even though families with pets are still in hiding.
She added, "The bonds and the love that we have for these animals in our lives is so strong for so many of us that dealing with the uncertainty and the terror of all of the violence that is happening around – the fear of being separated from your family and also not knowing necessarily what will happen – it's really intense."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@thebondbetween