Minnesota animal organizations warn ICE occupation has left pets suffering

Minneapolis, Minnesota - More Minnesotan cats and dogs need foster homes and care due to the continued presence of immigration agents in the state, and local animal organizations warn that the need will continue.

Minnesotan pets need help after ICE Surge. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@thebondbetween

Minnesotan animal rescue organizations like Pet Haven and the Bond Between have seen an increased need due to the continued presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Minnesota.

"We all are seeing an increased number of requests for help with Minnesota animals," The Bond Between, a local rescue, wrote on Instagram.

"These are the faces of animals impacted by ICE," they wrote in the post featuring pictures of multiple cats and dogs.

The post boasts over 50,000 likes.

Kerry D'Amato, the executive director for Pet Haven, told MPR News that her organization has had to change its operations since the ICE surge.

"With the ICE occupation, we have had to shift and pivot on how we support the community," she said. "We started hearing that people were sheltering in place. They weren't leaving, they needed food."

She continued, "And we realized that when people suffer, pets suffer too. So we quickly jumped into action."