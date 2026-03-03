This dog's love for a stray kitten forces his owner to make a big decision!

When Jeff Amos adopted a dog named Lyla, the stray cats around his home creeped her out. She was scared until a kitten needed help, and that little cat has changed everything!

Lyla the dog recently met Ghost the stray cat. © Collage: Screenshots/Reddit/@TravelersTowel

Lyla was with her owner when they heard a noise coming from the woods behind the house. The two investigated and soon found that a kitten was being chased by a larger cat.

"Lyla jumped into action and chased away the attacking cat, while the terrified kitten just hunkered down in fear.

"Once the threat was gone, Lyla trotted back to the kitten and started licking and cleaning her," Amos told Newsweek.

Amos said he was amazed by how sweet Lyla was with the helpless kitten.

But this one tender moment wasn't the end of Lyla and the kitten's story – it was only the beginning.