This dog's love for a stray kitten forces his owner to make a big decision!
When Jeff Amos adopted a dog named Lyla, the stray cats around his home creeped her out. She was scared until a kitten needed help, and that little cat has changed everything!
Lyla was with her owner when they heard a noise coming from the woods behind the house. The two investigated and soon found that a kitten was being chased by a larger cat.
"Lyla jumped into action and chased away the attacking cat, while the terrified kitten just hunkered down in fear.
"Once the threat was gone, Lyla trotted back to the kitten and started licking and cleaning her," Amos told Newsweek.
Amos said he was amazed by how sweet Lyla was with the helpless kitten.
But this one tender moment wasn't the end of Lyla and the kitten's story – it was only the beginning.
Dog adopts stray cat!
After Lyla rescued the kitten, the two became friends. Each time Lyla went outside, the kitten came to cuddle.
Amos soon named the stray cat Ghost.
Amos, a former Marine, suffers from physical and mental problems, and he loves his pets.
Moved by the sweet encounters between Lyla and Ghost, he decided to share pics of the pair on Reddit with the caption "My dog has decided to adopt a kitten."
Users loved the interaction, and the positive response made it clear Amos would have to take Ghost in for good!
"We can't tell Lyla 'no' about her new baby," Amos told Newsweek, adding that the two were now inseparable.
"They're attached together at the hip, so we will let Lyla complete the adoption process," the owner added.
"Ghost is officially her cat, and we will be taking in the sweet girl," Amos explained.
