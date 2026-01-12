Dog owner hires groomer for home visit – and the result leaves her speechless!

Arkansas - She wanted to save time and was prepared to dig deeper into her pockets to do so, but when Erin Argo from Arkansas saw what the dog groomer had done to her four-legged friend Fritz, she was speechless.

This is what Fritz the dog looked like before his little grooming mishap... © Screenshot/Instagram/@atypical.erin

Argo had ordered the animal hairdresser to come to her home, but in hindsight, she would have preferred not to have this expensive "help."

"The first time we used a mobile groomer for a less traumatic at-home experience... and the last," reads the viral post's onscreen text.

"And it cost me so much money," adds the caption.

Indeed, the before and after shots show that the dog was messily shorn and looks downright ridiculous after the home "grooming" session.

Despite the lousy result and the high price, the owner begrudgingly paid the groomer for their hack job.

She explained how this came about in an interview with Newsweek.

"Our pup is very small at only five pounds, because of this, we get nervous taking him to groomers where there are big boys and girls getting haircuts," explained the 42-year-old.

"We are also very busy, my husband and I both work full time, we have two kids, and I have my content creator work, so dropping off at a groomer and then picking up an hour later is time in the day we don’t always have," says Argo.

But how did Fritz end up looking so bad?