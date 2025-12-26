Golden Retriever dog reminds mom who is "firstborn" in hilarious video with baby brother
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - This dog knows what he wants – and how to get it. Hudson the Golden Retriever from Philadelphia lights up Instagram feeds with his cheeky antics.
One of the latest hilarious clips shows Hudson interacting with his new human baby brother.
In the viral video, the baby is asleep on the sofa. Hudson takes the opportunity to grab the pom-pom from the baby's hat and pull it off.
He then disappears with the hat in the direction of the Christmas tree. When his human comes to take the hat back, the four-legged friend refuses to give it up.
The caption on the video says, "Reminding Mom that I'm her actual first born child."
"Sorry not sorry little bro," reads the text under the video.
"It’s my little brother’s birthday today and even though I love stealing your hats, I love being your brother even more," it continued.
"Here’s to many many more memories and fun in the years to come! Love you bro!"
Dog has special relationship with his baby brother
Hudson really does love his baby brother – and his hats.
"Hudson just loves pom poms on hats so had to steal his brother’s hat. Hudson clearly also felt that it was a good time to remind mom that he’s her firstborn child!" poster Allissa Mason told Newsweek.
"We’ve been so lucky to watch these two grow together, and this is one of our first and favorite memories of both of them!" she added.
Mason also emphasized that she had slowly and carefully gotten her baby and Golden Retriever used to each other, but that Hudson clearly loved his brother from the beginning.
And Instagram users love the pair too! Their video has garnered more than 57,000 likes.
"Yes, you did come first. And you definitely should remind her. Baby brother is going to take your things too...... But you will be Besties in no time!!!" one commenter wrote.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@hudsonbegood