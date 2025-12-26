Golden Retriever dog reminds mom who is "firstborn" in hilarious video with baby brother

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - This dog knows what he wants – and how to get it. Hudson the Golden Retriever from Philadelphia lights up Instagram feeds with his cheeky antics.

Hudson the Golden Retriever dog is very fond of his human little brother. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@hudsonbegood

One of the latest hilarious clips shows Hudson interacting with his new human baby brother.

In the viral video, the baby is asleep on the sofa. Hudson takes the opportunity to grab the pom-pom from the baby's hat and pull it off.

He then disappears with the hat in the direction of the Christmas tree. When his human comes to take the hat back, the four-legged friend refuses to give it up.

The caption on the video says, "Reminding Mom that I'm her actual first born child."

"Sorry not sorry little bro," reads the text under the video.

"It’s my little brother’s birthday today and even though I love stealing your hats, I love being your brother even more," it continued.

"Here’s to many many more memories and fun in the years to come! Love you bro!"