Dog goes missing in the mountains for 43 days – can they find him before it's too late?

Colorado - Steve Maa, his girlfriend Kate, and their dog Rocky were heading west to California, as Steve had landed a new job. During a stopover, the little family's perfect world suddenly fell apart at the seams.

Steve Maa and his beloved dog Rocky are reunited. © Screenshot/Facebook/Summit Lost Pet Rescue

Steve and Kate stopped off for a day of skiing in the snowy mountains of Colorado.

Meanwhile, their furry friend Rocky was supposed to be looked after by a dog sitter. But things turned out differently!

A noise frightened Rocky, and the little guy escaped into the mountains at an elevation of 10,000 feet.

Steve and Kate searched until 3 AM during a snowstorm, but to no avail.

In desperation, the young man asked the local mayor for advice, who, according to nj.com, put him in touch with animal rescuer Brandon Ciullo.

Ciullo and his team didn't hesitate: wildlife cameras were installed, and appeals were launched via social media.

"Steve was definitely concerned that Rocky wasn't going to survive the night," Ciullo said.

"I explained to him, we've been doing this for 10 years. My biggest worry and concern is vehicles, then wildlife, and then environment."

After three days of searching, the four-legged friend was caught on camera for the first time. The animal rescuers located Rocky, made visual contact, and Steve was told to approach his pet.

Sadly, Rocky – still in "survival mode" – was too scared and ran away again.

He would be missing for another 40 days.