Rescue dog traumatized by failed adoptions sees his luck turn thanks to heartbreaking video

Leavenworth, Kansas - This rescue dog got returned more than once and became traumatized while living at an animal shelter in Kansas . Fortunately, a video changed his luck!

Two failed adoptions and life at the shelter traumatized this poor abandoned dog in Kansas. © TikTok/Screenshot/fortheforgottendogs

Louie has had some seriously bad luck in his life. He was found in a park in when he was just a three-month-old pup and taken to Leavenworth Animal Control.

Unfortunately, 24 hours after being adopted, this pooch was returned.

Then, to the horror of shelter workers, a second adoption attempt also backfired, again within a day.

"They didn’t give a specific reason other than saying she wasn’t a good match. I believe it may have been because she was still a puppy, needed training, and was a little fearful," shelter volunteer, Maria Torres, told Newsweek.

Shelter life can be difficult for nervous dogs, and the situation became increasingly frightening for Louie. Things got even worse after a potential foster family failed to show up to collect the pooch.

Torres got to know the furry friend last October: "I was walking past his outdoor kennel, and he wouldn’t stop pacing. I tried to leash him for a walk and he was completely terrified of everything."