Rescue dog traumatized by failed adoptions sees his luck turn thanks to heartbreaking video
Leavenworth, Kansas - This rescue dog got returned more than once and became traumatized while living at an animal shelter in Kansas. Fortunately, a video changed his luck!
Louie has had some seriously bad luck in his life. He was found in a park in when he was just a three-month-old pup and taken to Leavenworth Animal Control.
Unfortunately, 24 hours after being adopted, this pooch was returned.
Then, to the horror of shelter workers, a second adoption attempt also backfired, again within a day.
"They didn’t give a specific reason other than saying she wasn’t a good match. I believe it may have been because she was still a puppy, needed training, and was a little fearful," shelter volunteer, Maria Torres, told Newsweek.
Shelter life can be difficult for nervous dogs, and the situation became increasingly frightening for Louie. Things got even worse after a potential foster family failed to show up to collect the pooch.
Torres got to know the furry friend last October: "I was walking past his outdoor kennel, and he wouldn’t stop pacing. I tried to leash him for a walk and he was completely terrified of everything."
A TikTok Video makes all the difference
Torres shot a video showing Louie's distress in his kennel and posted it to TikTok.
"I originally shared his story because when you see a dog that stressed in a kennel, it stays with you," explained the animal lover.
Her video hit a nerve, albeit in Colorado, a full nine hours' drive away! Torres was amazed when a family hundreds of miles away wanted to give Louis a new home.
"They were fully committed to making it work,” Torres said. “They understood Louie’s fears and were patient with him.”
Louie's luck has finally changed, and he is doing great with his new family!
