Dog offers newborn baby sibling something precious in heart-melting first meeting

Bloomington, Illinois - Are all new beginnings hard? Certainly not for Dudley the dog , who didn't have the slightest issue with his owners becoming parents for the first time. Quite the opposite, in fact!

One funny look and Dudley the Labrador dog is gone – but there's a sweet reason for his temporary disappearance! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@shanmckmoran

A TikTok video by his owner Shannon McKenzie Moran has been melting hearts by the dozen since the end of February, in which the dog meets the new citizen of the world in the best possible way.

There is a brief moment of confusion in the video.

Dudley sniffs the baby being held by his dad for a moment, but then he runs off again.

He picks up a stuffed orangutan and takes it to a guest sitting on the sofa.

The Labrador quickly realizes that he has taken a wrong turn.

He proudly runs over to the baby and holds the stuffed animal out to him.

This adorable gesture not only touches the new parents but also the TikTok audience, with whom it has become a huge hit.