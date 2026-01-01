Golden retriever takes on role of "house alarm clock" with adorable roar

UK - Who wants to be woken up by a shrill alarm or rude snoring? In one household, golden retriever Nauti has taken it upon himself to act as the alarm clock, waking up his humans with an adorable – if dinosaur-like – sound!

Off to the bedroom, onto the bed, and then it's time for "awoou" – Nauti's wake-up sound! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Nauti.Doggo

In a viral TikTok, Nauti is seen lying on his blanket as he greets his owner with a bit of a roar.

The dog sounds as though he's saying "awoou," but not like a roaring T. rex – more like a peaceful stegosaurus.

His owner then asks Nauti if he'd like to wake up the "babies" who are still asleep.

And with that, it's time for another round of roars as the golden retriever sneaks into the bedroom of his two siblings, wagging his tail and taking a seat right on the bed.

He lets out his trademark "awoou" to sound the alarm for the kiddos to wake up.

When the sleepy toddlers realize it's time to rise and shine, Nauti snuggles up between them and lets out another cute growl to let them know he's serious about his duties!