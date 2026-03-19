Dog has heartbreaking reaction to photo of sibling who died

Denver, Colorado - Maximus and Morpheus have been delighting internet users with their doggy antics for years. But when one of the Boerboel brothers passed, the remaining sibling's reaction to his memory broke hearts all over social media.

Maximus the Boerboel can't look away from a photo of his late brother, Morpheus, who passed away from cancer recently. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@maximusandmorpheusbb

Five years ago, Maximus was welcomed into the Calton family, alongside his brother Maximus. The two were inseparable and quickly became social media stars, with tens of thousands of followers across multiple platforms.

But this year, tragedy struck. Morpheus died of cancer, leaving his family and Maximus devastated.

A portrait photo of Morpheus went up in the Calton family house, as a tribute to their dearly departed dog.

Maximus quickly noticed it, and his heartrending reaction was captured in an Instagram video. It shows him staring intently at his late brother's likeness, as well as sleeping under it, instead of his usual spot.